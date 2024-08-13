Fire crews called to incident at old football field in Chipping Norton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to the old football field in Chipping Norton yesterday (Monday, August 12) after reports of a fire in the wooded area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews arrived on the scene at around 3.15pm after reports of a fire in the trees alongside the field.

Once at the old football field, they discovered that, thankfully, no trees were destroyed and that no people were hurt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are now appealing for people to come forward if they saw anything suspicious or know anything about the fire.

To provide any information, please call Thames Valley Police on 101 and quote the reference number 43240386339.