Fire crews called to incident at old football field in Chipping Norton

By Jack Ingham
Published 13th Aug 2024, 10:29 GMT
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue crews were called to the old football field in Chipping Norton yesterday (Monday, August 12) after reports of a fire in the wooded area.

Fire crews arrived on the scene at around 3.15pm after reports of a fire in the trees alongside the field.

Once at the old football field, they discovered that, thankfully, no trees were destroyed and that no people were hurt.

Police are now appealing for people to come forward if they saw anything suspicious or know anything about the fire.

To provide any information, please call Thames Valley Police on 101 and quote the reference number 43240386339.

