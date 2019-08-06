Firarms and ammo handed in during amnesty

Thames Valley Police has seen more than 80 items handed in during a two week firearms surrender.

The force appealed to the public to hand in any unwanted guns or ammunition during the period between Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, August 4, in the campaign supported by police in England and Wales.

Firearm amnesty

Across the Thames Valley, 87 items were handed in, which included firearms and ammunition, as part of the campaign coordinated by The National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS).

Of those, 55 were firearms and 32 items of ammunition.

Surrendered items included handguns, air rifles, pistols and ammunition cartridges.

The aim of the surrender was for police to highlight the dangers of these items and remind people that they are illegal in this country, and could also lead to a prison sentence for anyone caught in possession.

During the surrender period, anyone handing over firearms did not face prosecution for the illegal possession upon surrender and remained anonymous.

Chief Inspector Karen McManus, Tactical Firearms Lead for Thames Valley Police and Hampshire, said: “We would like to thank everyone who handed in any firearms or ammunition as part of this two week surrender.

“This means that there are now 87 fewer firearms and items of ammunition on our streets which could have easily fallen into the hands of criminals.

“We strive to make our neighbourhoods safer, for our residents and officers who work tirelessly to protect them.

“We are very pleased that people took part in this surrender and it proves how valuable organised campaigns such as this can be.”

Although the firearms surrender has concluded, anyone who finds a firearm or is uncertain about the lawful possession of a firearm, please call police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111 anonymously.