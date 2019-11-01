Figures show shocking statistics on child abuse

Sexual offences against children in Banburyshire are soaring according to new statistics.

The NSPCC’s latest reports show that recorded sexual offences against children in Warwickshire have risen by 92 per cent in the last four years.

In Northamptonshire the rise has been 87 per cent and the statistics for the Thames Valley police area are 48 per cent higher.

The figures have been released by the NSPCC. They show:

• In Warks, 698 sexual offences against children were recorded in 2018/19 compared to 363 in 2014/15

• In Northants there were 1,246 offences recorded by Northamptonshire Police in 2018/19 – up from 668 in 2014/15. Of these, 326 were against children aged ten and under with 11 of the offences against babies under the age of one year

• There were 2,690 offences recorded by Thames Valley Police in 2018/19 – up from 1,815 in 2014/15. Of these, 778 offences were against children aged ten and under.

NSPCC press officer Gareth Hill said information for the UK in the last year, obtained through freedom of information legislation, shows 76,204 offences were recorded including rape, grooming and sexual assault against children – an average of one every seven minutes.

Children who suffered sexual abuse will need extensive support but overstretched services can’t keep pace with demand and the NSPCC is calling for a radical reshaping of how this support is delivered across the country.

Peter Wanless, NSPCC CEO, said: “Record numbers of child sexual offences means we are facing a nationwide crisis in the help available for tens of thousands of children.

“These children are bravely disclosing what happened to them but in too many cases there is not enough timely, joined up and child-friendly support. Instead they are shunted from overstretched service to service. We need a radical rethink in the way we help these young people, otherwise they could struggle for the rest of their lives with long term, deep seated trauma.”

The charity is calling for the provision of specialised services around the country, with an emphasis on early joined-up support from police, NHS services, children’s services and advocacy for children who have experienced sexual abuse, offered in child-friendly spaces.

Such a partnership service is delivered in The Lighthouse in Camden, where medical, advocacy, social care, police and therapeutic services are available to children and their families. This ‘one stop shop’ model connects up timely therapy with the needs of each child, with local NHS services from University College London Hospital and the Tavistock and Portman NHS Trusts delivering in partnership with the NSPCC’s Letting the Future In (LTFI) service.

LTFI provides therapeutic support for children who have been sexually abused. Young people who use the service showed a significant reduction in psychological and behavioural problems.

Higher recorded sex offences do not necessarily reflect high prevalence of sex offence crimes, and could be explained by better recording, greater awareness of what abuse is and survivors feeling more confident in coming forward, says the NSPCC.

There were 8,575 offences committed against 14-year-olds, making it the most common age group to report offences.

The NSPCC’s Letting the Future In (LTFI) is a therapeutic service that helps children who have been sexually abused. Almost three-quarters (73 per cent) of children aged eight and over who completed six months of the LFTI service had severe emotional difficulties at the start. After six months, this dropped to 46 per cent.

For children who received support from this service, there was a significant reduction in the number of eight to 17-year-olds with high levels of psychological and behavioural problems.

Data provided to the NSPCC via freedom of information requests in 2017 revealed the average waiting time for children to access the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service varied from two days in some areas to more than five-and-a-half months in others.

The Lighthouse is the first multi-agency service for children and young people who have experienced any form of sexual abuse, including exploitation. It offers a child-centred approach, providing guidance and support to help children and young people recover.

Cyber related crimes are also on the rise.

The NSPCC sent the 43 police forces across England and Wales a freedom of information request asking them for the number of recorded sexual offences against children under 18s, an age breakdown, and whether they had a ‘cyberflag’ between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2019.

The NSPCC formally requested the same information from police forces in Northern Ireland and Scotland. All forces provided data except for Cheshire.

Some of these figures may include non-recent child sex offences.

In 2018/19, there were 76,204 cases reported across the UK (65,172 in England; 3,671 in Wales; 5,325 in Scotland; and 2,036 in Northern Ireland).

In 2018/19, there were 8,656 recorded child sexual offences flagged as involving an online element – an increase of 18 per cent from the previous year (7,362).

In 2014/15 there were 46,738 recorded child sexual offences, a 63 per cent increase in the past four years from 2018/19. There were, on average, 22 cyber-related (online) sex crimes against children every day.

The NSPCC is calling on the next prime minister to prioritise online safety and bring in laws that deliver a change in protection against abuse.

Offences with an online element numbered 8,224 as logged by police in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

For more information visit www.nspcc.org.uk.