Female worker grabbed and threatened with knife as she locked up a shop in Oxfordshire

Thames Valley Police are releasing these images as officers believe they may have vital information about the robbery in Kidlington.

A female worker in her 50s was grabbed and threatened with a knife as she was locking up a shop in Kidlington.

The robbers demanded that the woman opened the safe and they stole the money inside.

The terrifying robbery happened at around 5pm on Thursday December 22, when two robbers entered Your Co-op Travel on High Street from the direction of Co-operative Food and Sterling Road Approach.

A police spokesperson said: ""Both offenders then left the store on foot, turning right out back towards the Co-op. No one was hurt.