Female runner struck by hit-and-run driver near Banbury

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A female runner was taken to hospital after she was the victim of a hit and run incident in Middleton Cheney.

Northamptonshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses after the collision in Thenford Road, Middleton Cheney.

The incident happened on Saturday August 13, between 4.50am and 6.25am when the runner was hit by a silver Vauxhall Zafira which then drove away from the scene.

The vehicle involved in the incident is believed to have travelled from Brackley in the direction of Middleton Cheney.

The victim was taken to the hospital but Northamptonshire Police said that her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two men aged 36 and 20 have both been arrested in connection with this incident and released under investigation pending further enquiries.