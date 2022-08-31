Female runner struck by hit-and-run driver near Banbury
A female runner was taken to hospital after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver near Banbury .
Northamptonshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses after the collision in Thenford Road, Middleton Cheney.
The incident happened on Saturday August 13, between 4.50am and 6.25am when the runner was hit by a silver Vauxhall Zafira which then drove away from the scene.
The vehicle involved in the incident is believed to have travelled from Brackley in the direction of Middleton Cheney.
The victim was taken to the hospital but Northamptonshire Police said that her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.
Most Popular
-
1
Female runner struck by hit-and-run driver near Banbury
-
2
Villa fan near Banbury hopes to sit on all 42,785 seats in his beloved Villa Park
-
3
Motorist nearly four times over the drink drive limit spotted driving erratically near Chipping Norton
-
4
Football fan taken to hospital after being hit by object during Banbury United's game against Hereford
-
5
Kineton farm sunflower pick raises thousands of pounds for charity
Two men aged 36 and 20 have both been arrested in connection with this incident and released under investigation pending further enquiries.
The police are urging anyone that may have witnessed the incident or have any information to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 stating the incident number: 22000468961.