Female runner struck by hit-and-run driver near Banbury

A female runner was taken to hospital after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver near Banbury .

By Jack Ingham
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 11:25 am
A female runner was taken to hospital after she was the victim of a hit and run incident in Middleton Cheney.
Northamptonshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses after the collision in Thenford Road, Middleton Cheney.

The incident happened on Saturday August 13, between 4.50am and 6.25am when the runner was hit by a silver Vauxhall Zafira which then drove away from the scene.

The vehicle involved in the incident is believed to have travelled from Brackley in the direction of Middleton Cheney.

The victim was taken to the hospital but Northamptonshire Police said that her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Two men aged 36 and 20 have both been arrested in connection with this incident and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

The police are urging anyone that may have witnessed the incident or have any information to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 stating the incident number: 22000468961.