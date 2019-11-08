Fatal crash in South Newington

Police news

At around 6.30pm on Thursday, October 7, a blue Suzuki Swift and a white Volkswagen van were involved in a collision on the A361.

The driver of the blue Suzuki was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Investigating officer, PC Belinda Simpson, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

"I would also urge any motorists in the local area around the time of the incident to check dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could assist us with the investigation.

"Anyone with information can call the non-emergency number 101, or make a report online, quoting reference URN 1110 7/11.