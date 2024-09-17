Family pay tribute to Bicester man Dale Bond - 'one of the kindest men you could meet'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The father and former partner of Dale Bond have released a tribute to him after his ex-girlfriend was sent to prison for murdering him yesterday (September 16).

Dale Bond’s life was tragically cut short when his girlfriend stabbed him in the chest at his flat in Bicester on Wednesday, March 13.

Mr Bond’s girlfriend, 23-year-old Bailey Heywood was sentenced to serve a minimum of 17 years in prison for his murder following a trial at Oxford Crown Court.

Following the sentencing tributes were paid to the 45-year-old by his father and former partner.

Mr Bond’s father, Ged Bond praised Dales’ personality, his work ethic and the love he had for his two children.

Ged said: “My son Dale Richard Bond was born on Tuesday 29th August 1978. I was so very proud.

“Dale was a great lad growing up - caring and cheeky, with an infectious laugh that was so memorable and which was an immediately recognisable part of him throughout his life.

“When Dale’s sister Lucy was born in 1981, Dale thought he might be able to “boss her about” but she stood up to him valiantly and they formed a deep and unbreakable bond that will never be broken.

“As Dale grew up, his personality shone, he was very popular and had many friends. If you were lucky enough to have Dale as a friend, you would have a friend for life.

“He was loyal and supportive and would do all he could to be there for you, even if this was inconvenient for him or caused him to change his plans at short notice.

“Dale had a strong and sustained work ethic throughout his life. If he could, he would work seven days a week, he was the absolute opposite of workshy.

“He adored his two children and always worked hard to provide for his family. Whatever Dale did he excelled at it - from Judo to football and many other pursuits. Dale was one of the kindest men you could meet.

“He was a bright, witty, talented and handsome young man with a wonderful sense of humour. Dale brought fun and vitality to all his encounters and was great company.

“Whenever we visited him or when he came back to Boston, he would tell me how much he loved me and could become very emotional. For a son to do this and be able to show his true feelings towards me, his father is something I am so grateful for and is also the thing I will miss the most now he is no longer here.

“I am very honoured and proud to have had Dale as my son and he is greatly missed. I treasure the precious memories I have of him, and hold them in my broken heart - until we meet again.”

Mr Bond’s former partner Emma Bond also paid tribute to Dale. She said: “Dale has been taken away from us too early he was a hard-working father who will be missed by his children and family.

“It has been the most tragic thing that has ever happened and something that we will never get over.

“Dale will be in our hearts for the rest of our lives and we want him to rest knowing that Justice has been served.”