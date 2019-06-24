‘Extremely strong smell of cannabis’ in Banbury leads police to drugs and arrest

Ever walked down the street and been hit by a whiff of something suspicious and wondered why the police do not do something about it? Well they did in Banbury.

While on a routine patrol, two police officers noticed ‘an extremely strong smell of cannabis’ on Easington Road, the force tweeted early on Saturday morning (June 22).

They tracked the scent to an address where they arrested a man on suspicion of drug supply and seized a ‘significant’ quantity of class B drugs.

So next time you sniff that unmistakable pong while out and about, know police officers do investigate.