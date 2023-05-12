Extended jail term for Oxfordshire prisoner who threw faeces at prison officer

He threw a washing-up bowl with urine and faecal matter at the officer

A prisoner who threw faeces at a prison officer at HMP Bullingdon has been given a further prison sentence of three and a half years.

Godwin Dayoni, aged 21, now residing at HMP Wandsworth, pleaded guilty to a Section 24 Offences Against the Person offence in a hearing at Oxford Crown Court today (May 12).

He was jailed for 18 months for the assault and also had a two-year suspended sentence activated for an offence of robbery.

Godwin Dayoni

At 9.15am on July 12, 2021, the victim, a serving prison officer at HMP Bullingdon, was in an office in the Dorton Unit.

As he was sitting at his desk, Dayoni ran in carrying a washing-up bowl.

He threw the contents of this bowl over the officer, and the contents were found to be urine and faecal matter.

Dayoni then ran back to his cell.

The victim required hospital treatment, including medication to prevent any potential infections.

Investigating officer PC Andrew Gold, of the Prison Crime Team, based at Banbury police station, said: “This was a very serious and extremely unpleasant incident, which had a very detrimental effect on the victim and all of the attending staff.

“Prison officers should not have to accept being subjected to such appalling actions and violence during the normal course of their duties.