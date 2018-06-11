Ex-Banbury police officer jailed for 22 months over nose bite

A former police officer from Banbury who bit a woman on the nose was sentenced to 22 months in jail today (Monday, June 11).

Former PC Rebecca Barnett was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court after she pleaded guilty to one count of grievous bodily harm without intent at the same court on February 28.

On June 10, 2017, Barnett became involved in an argument with a 29-year-old woman on Addison Road, Banbury, while off duty.

A scuffle ensued, Barnett grabbed her victim and bit her on the nose - the victim received a significant injury requiring surgery and permanent scarring.

Barnett was dismissed from Thames Valley Police on April 4, following a special misconduct hearing.

Thames Valley Police's professional standards department head Detective Chief Superintendent Chris Ward said: "This was an incident that left the victim with permanent scarring.

"I would like to thank her for supporting our investigation of this case and trusting us to investigate and put it before the courts.

"I hope this case shows that Thames Valley Police's professional standards department will always fully investigate cases of this nature.

"Barnett's actions were completely inappropriate, even more so as at the time she was a serving officer."