Emergency worker near Banbury found guilty of sexually assaulting patient in back of ambulance

By Jack Ingham
Published 18th Jun 2024, 09:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
An emergency worker near Banbury has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in the back of an ambulance while taking her to the hospital.

Marcus Gunn, of Church End, Swerford, was found guilty at Oxford Crown Court on Friday (June 14) of sexual assault and assault by penetration.

The 58-year-old sexually assaulted a woman in her fifties while working as an emergency care assistant in December 2022.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Victoria Griffiths said: “I would like to thank the victim in this case for coming forward and commend her bravery during this investigation.

An emergency worker near Chipping Norton has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in the back of an ambulance.An emergency worker near Chipping Norton has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in the back of an ambulance.
An emergency worker near Chipping Norton has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in the back of an ambulance.

“She was subjected to a horrendous assault whilst vulnerable and in a position where she should have been able to rely on care and compassion.

“She was entitled to trust Mr Gunn in his role as an emergency care assistant. Mr Gunn abused his position to commit these abhorrent crimes.”

“I hope that his conviction demonstrates that reports of this nature are taken seriously and will be thoroughly investigated.”

Marcus Gunn was charged on May 3 2023, and will be sentenced on September 9.