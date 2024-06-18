Emergency worker near Banbury found guilty of sexually assaulting patient in back of ambulance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An emergency worker near Banbury has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in the back of an ambulance while taking her to the hospital.

Marcus Gunn, of Church End, Swerford, was found guilty at Oxford Crown Court on Friday (June 14) of sexual assault and assault by penetration.

The 58-year-old sexually assaulted a woman in her fifties while working as an emergency care assistant in December 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Sergeant Victoria Griffiths said: “I would like to thank the victim in this case for coming forward and commend her bravery during this investigation.

An emergency worker near Chipping Norton has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in the back of an ambulance.

“She was subjected to a horrendous assault whilst vulnerable and in a position where she should have been able to rely on care and compassion.

“She was entitled to trust Mr Gunn in his role as an emergency care assistant. Mr Gunn abused his position to commit these abhorrent crimes.”

“I hope that his conviction demonstrates that reports of this nature are taken seriously and will be thoroughly investigated.”