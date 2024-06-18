Emergency worker near Banbury found guilty of sexually assaulting patient in back of ambulance
Marcus Gunn, of Church End, Swerford, was found guilty at Oxford Crown Court on Friday (June 14) of sexual assault and assault by penetration.
The 58-year-old sexually assaulted a woman in her fifties while working as an emergency care assistant in December 2022.
Detective Sergeant Victoria Griffiths said: “I would like to thank the victim in this case for coming forward and commend her bravery during this investigation.
“She was subjected to a horrendous assault whilst vulnerable and in a position where she should have been able to rely on care and compassion.
“She was entitled to trust Mr Gunn in his role as an emergency care assistant. Mr Gunn abused his position to commit these abhorrent crimes.”
“I hope that his conviction demonstrates that reports of this nature are taken seriously and will be thoroughly investigated.”