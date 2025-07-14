Electric car charging point in Banbury town centre is damaged after thieves steal cables

Five Banbury town centre electric vehicle charging points have been damaged after thieves stole cables from them over the weekend.

At some stage on Friday (July 11) night or early Saturday (July 12) morning, thieves stole cables from the electric vehicle charging point on Calthorpe Street.

County, district and town councillor Mark Cherry was one of the first to notice the theft on Saturday morning.

He said: “It appears every electric vehicle charging point on Calthorpe Street has had its cables cut off.

“I have reported this to Thames Valley Police and will follow up directly with them.

“I am committed to working with our communities to prevent this kind of damage from happening again. Any acts of vandalism or theft are unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

A police spokesperson confirmed that several of the charging points had been damaged.

They said: “We were called at 8.41am on Saturday morning to reports that EV cables had been damaged in the Calthorpe Street car park. Charging points 2, 4, 6, 8 and 10 have been damaged.

“Anybody with any information that may assist our investigation is asked to contact Thames Valley Police on 101 or via our website, quoting reference number 649 (12/7).”

To make a report on Thames Valley Police’s website, visit:https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/