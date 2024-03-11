Elderly shoppers reminded to stay alert following two purse thefts in Brackley
and live on Freeview channel 276
The thefts happened between February 28 and March 6, and police believe the victims may have been followed from Lloyds Bank on the High Street and then approached or distracted by the thieves.
Police have advised older shoppers to use purse bells to put of thieves, which can be collected from the Brackley Police Station. They also advise shoppers to keep their belongings close to them at all times when out.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A spokesperson for the police said: “If you see anyone acting suspiciously around elderly people, please report it to shop staff or approach the elderly person to check on their welfare. Ring 999 if you see someone committing this type of theft.”
To report a crime to Northamptonshire Police visit their website at https://www.northants.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/