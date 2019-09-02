Eight-strong gang attacks group in Banbury

A group of five men was attacked by a gang in Banbury early on Saturday morning.

At around 4.10am the group of men, aged between 19 and 28, were attacked by a gang up to eight men on the junction of Marlborough Place and Marlborough Road.

One victim was left with a broken jaw and his nose requiring surgery. Another two victims received facial injuries, one of which also broke a thumb requiring hospital treatment. Two other victims sustained head injuries and were also taken to hospital.

One offender is described as white, aged in his twenties and around 6ft 2in tall with a skinny build. He had a beard and wore glasses.

Another offender is described as white, also aged in his twenties. He was around 5ft 8in tall with an average build. He had dark hair and was dressed in a green khaki tracksuit.

Investigating officer, PC Katie Rhodes, of Banbury Police Station, said: “This was a nasty attack on the group of victims, with injuries being sustained requiring hospital treatment.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in or near this area, the junction of Marlborough Road and Marlborough Place, and believes they saw anything to speak to police.

“I am also appealing to a group of people who helped the victims following the assault. If you believe you were one of these people then please come forward and speak to police.

“Reports can be made by calling 101 and quoting 43190268829, or you can report online.

“To remain anonymous, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”