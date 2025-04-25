Eight people arrested and three people taken to hospital following violent incident on Banbury street

By Jack Ingham
Published 25th Apr 2025, 16:55 BST
Eight people have been arrested, and three people have been taken to hospital for treatment following an incident on a Banbury street this afternoon.

Police were called out to an assault with injury incident on Orchard Way at around 2.19pm today (April 25).

One passerby stated on social media that the road was closed and around nine police cars, ambulances and paramedics were at the scene.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Officers attended and a scene watch remains in place, at this time. "Eight people have been arrested and remain in custody. "Three people, a 15-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy, and a 35-year-old woman sustained injuries, requiring hospital treatment.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or make an online report, via Thames Valley Police’s website, quoting crime reference number 43250201394.”

