E-moped seized by police on Banbury estate after being ridden on the pavement
The Banbury Neighbourhood Team took charge of the e-moped as part of an ‘Operation Jazzman’ patrol around the Bretch Hill area on Saturday.
The patrols have been instigated following increased reports of anti-social behaviour and off-road bikes in the area.
Spokesman Shaireen Khan, for Thames Valley Police (TVP) Cherwell and West, said: “Officers today at 11:49 seized an electric moped after it was seen ridden on the pavement carelessly by two youths wearing balaclavas on Conway Drive, Banbury.
“We have a mission to prevent and tackle crime and anti-social behaviour across Banbury and to make our community a great place for each and every one of us."
PC Khan asked anyone with concerns or information that would assist to contact TVP.
Electric mopeds are popular for couriers of small items and food delivery and (ridden safely) are billed as a clean, practical and affordable means of personal transport.