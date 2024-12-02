Police seized an e-moped that was being ridden ‘carelessly’ on pavements of the Bretch Hill estate, Banbury.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Banbury Neighbourhood Team took charge of the e-moped as part of an ‘Operation Jazzman’ patrol around the Bretch Hill area on Saturday.

The patrols have been instigated following increased reports of anti-social behaviour and off-road bikes in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spokesman Shaireen Khan, for Thames Valley Police (TVP) Cherwell and West, said: “Officers today at 11:49 seized an electric moped after it was seen ridden on the pavement carelessly by two youths wearing balaclavas on Conway Drive, Banbury.

The e-moped seized by police after it was seen being ridden 'carelessly' on a pavement on Bretch Hill

“We have a mission to prevent and tackle crime and anti-social behaviour across Banbury and to make our community a great place for each and every one of us."

PC Khan asked anyone with concerns or information that would assist to contact TVP.

Electric mopeds are popular for couriers of small items and food delivery and (ridden safely) are billed as a clean, practical and affordable means of personal transport.