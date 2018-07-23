E-fit issued following Banbury robbery

Thames Valley Police is releasing an E-Fit image of a man following a robbery in Banbury.

On Sunday, July 8 at around 11.35pm the victim, a 48-year-old woman, was working in a bar in South Bar Street when the offender approached her.

An E-fit released by police of a man who punched a woman in the face and stole cash from her. Photo: Thames Valley Police NNL-180723-094729001

He then hit the victim in the face before taking an amount of cash from her hand.

The offender is described as being white, around 5ft 4ins tall, in his mid-twenties with sandy coloured hair.

He was dressed in a white t-shirt with a motif or stripes on it.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Adrian Brooksbank, of the Investigation Hub based at Witney police station, said: “This was a distressing incident for the victim.

“We hope the description and distribution of this E-Fit image can help us to locate the man involved in this robbery.

“If you recognise the man in this image please come forward and speak to police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101, quoting 43180207419, or report it online. To make an anonymous report call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.