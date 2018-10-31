E-Fit appeal after robber 'bites skin off victim's cheek' in Banbury robbery

E-Fit images have been released of two teenagers in connection with a robbery in Banbury, where the victim was punched and bitten on the cheek.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was walking in an alleyway which joins Woodgreen Avenue and Edmunds Road at around 12.30am on Thursday, October 18.

While walking he was tapped on the shoulder from behind by an offender who police say 'demanded property from him'.

The victim tried to run away when another man appeared in the alley and stopped him before the first man punched him to his face three times, according to police.

A police spokesman continued: "The victim was pinned against a wall by the two offenders and was forced to hand over his wallet.

"The first male then asked if the offender was scared, before hugging him and biting the skin off the victim’s cheek. The offenders then told the victim to go home."

The first offender depicted is white with tanned skin, 5ft 9ins, of athletic build, and was aged approximately 17 years old.

He had a rounded head, and chubby cheeks, short brunette hair and brown eyes. At the time he was wearing a beige hooded top and grey tracksuit trousers.

The second offender depicted is black, 5ft 10ins, of muscular build, and is aged approximately 19 years old.

He has a prominent jaw and cheek bones, and was wearing a navy rain jacket with the hood up, and a purple bandana around his mouth and cheeks.

The victim’s wallet was stolen during the incident. He sustained facial injuries which did not require hospital treatment.

The incident was reported to police on Friday (October 26).

Investigating officer PC Gemma Galloway, of Banbury Investigation Hub, said: “We are investigating the circumstances of the offence and would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who has any information which could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference 43180327534 or report it online.

If you do not wish to speak to police, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.