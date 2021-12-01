Thames Valley Police arrested two people after a stop search incident in the town centre of Bicester revealed a quantity of class A drugs and taser that had been modified to look like a torch.

The incident was first reported to police as an altercation in progress.

One of the men has been identified as linked to country drug lines.

No further details were immediately available.