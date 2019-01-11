Drug dealer jailed after being caught in Banbury

A drug dealer has been jailed after being caught selling drugs in Banbury.

Umar Faroq was seen dealing class B drugs in Middleton Road at around 5.45pm on April 4, 2017.

The 20-year-old man, of Fergusson Road, Banbury, was found guilty by a unanimous jury at Oxford Crown Court on Tuesday (January 8), following a two day trial.

He was sentenced to one year and three months’ imprisonment.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Tim Hawley said: “The organised supply of drugs is a priority for Thames Valley Police.

“The most vulnerable members of our communities are affected by these crimes and officers work tirelessly to make sure those who seek to profit from drugs supply will be put before the courts.

“I would urge anyone with information regarding drug dealing to contact 101, or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”