A motorist told police he has not been insured to drive his car for more than a month 'because he could not afford it' after being stopped in Banbury.

Thames Valley Police's roads policing unit tweeted to say they had seized a car for having no insurance in the town this morning (Monday, June 24).

The team added: "£150 recovery charge + £300 fine and 6 points is surely more expensive than getting insurance in the first place?"