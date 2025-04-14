Driver stabbed during road rage incident - Bicester man arrested
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The attack happened at around 4.40pm on Friday (April 11), between the driver of a blue Isuzu truck and the driver of a white van at the junction of Bicester Road, Gosford by the Miller and Carter restaurant.
The driver of the white van, a man aged in his thirties, was stabbed in the arm which required hospital treatment. He has since been discharged and the injury is not life-threatening.
A 62-year-old man from Bicester has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He has since been released on bail until July 5.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Owen Farniss said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and may have seen this assault to please come forward to talk to us.
“We have been conducting a thorough investigation and have made an arrest.
“I would ask anybody who may have dash-cam footage to please check and contact us if it has captured anything that may assist the investigation.
“You can make a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250177577.
“Alternatively, for 100 per cent anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”