Driver 'flees into the night' after deliberately crashing van full of stolen cannabis supplies following Banbury robbery
Officers from OPU Warwickshire said the incident happened during the early hours of Saturday, October 11.
They were assisting officers from Thames Valley Police, who were pursuing a cloned Peugeot Expert Van from Banbury.
Officers said the driver been involved in a robbery at a cannabis farm.
A spokesperson from OPU Warwickshire said: “We were able to successfully sting the vehicle on the A429 between Wellesbourne and Barford.
“After being stung the driver deliberately crashed the van into a road sign and hedge and made off over the nearby fields and river.
“Despite extensive searches with our police dogs and NPAS, the driver managed to flee into the night.
“We seized the vehicle for forensic examination and and it won’t be long before the driver will be getting a knock at the door after leaving his DNA all over the airbag.”