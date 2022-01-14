Driver arrested in Banbury after positive drugs 'wipe' during vehicle stop

Driver arrested after positive drugs 'wipe' during traffic stop in Banbury tonight, Friday January 14.

Officers with the Thames Valley Police Roads Policing Unit made an arrest after stopping a vehicle on Bloxham Road, Banbury for showing no insurance, no MOT and being untaxed.

The driver provided a positive drugs 'wipe' for cocaine and was arrested.

The driver was taken to Banbury Police Station for a blood procedure.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vehicle was seized by police during the arrest.