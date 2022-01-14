Driver arrested in Banbury after positive drugs 'wipe' during vehicle stop
Friday, 14th January 2022, 11:10 pm
Officers with the Thames Valley Police Roads Policing Unit made an arrest after stopping a vehicle on Bloxham Road, Banbury for showing no insurance, no MOT and being untaxed.
The driver provided a positive drugs 'wipe' for cocaine and was arrested.
The driver was taken to Banbury Police Station for a blood procedure.
The vehicle was seized by police during the arrest.
No further details were immediately available.