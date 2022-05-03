Officers with the Thames Valley Police Roads Policing Unit arrested a driver after the vehicle was stopped for speeding in Banbury during the early morning hours of today, Tuesday May 3. (photo from TVP Roads Policing Unit Facebook page)
Police arrested the driver after a ‘positive drugs wipe for cannabis’ in Cherwell Street, Banbury.