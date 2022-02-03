Driver arrested for suspected drug driving in Bicester
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 7:09 pm
Officers with the Thames Valley Police Roads Policing Unit arrested a driver for suspected drug driving after a vehicle stop in Launton Road, Bicester today, Thursday February 3.
Police stopped the vehicle for MOT and then the driver tested positive for cocaine on a 'drug wipe' and was subsequently arrested.
The driver was taken to Banbury Police Station for a blood procedure.