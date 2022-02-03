Driver arrested for suspected drug driving in Bicester

By Matt Elofson
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 7:09 pm
Officers with the Thames Valley Police Roads Policing Unit arrested a driver for suspected drug driving after a vehicle stop in Launton Road, Bicester today, Thursday February 3. (Image from TVP Roads Policing Tweet)

Police stopped the vehicle for MOT and then the driver tested positive for cocaine on a 'drug wipe' and was subsequently arrested.

The driver was taken to Banbury Police Station for a blood procedure.