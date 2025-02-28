A man has been arrested and had his quad bike seized after reports of damaged crop fields and farm gates near Chipping Norton.

Thames Valley Police’s Rural Crime Taskforce and Chipping Norton neighbourhood police arrested the man yesterday (February 28).

The man is suspected of causing damage to crops and farm gates around the West Oxfordshire area using a quad bike.

The quad bike was seized, and the man was released on bail until further enquiries have been completed by the police.