Driver arrested after 'ploughing into wall' near Beckhams' home in Great Tew

A 31-year-old motorist was arrested after ‘ploughing into a wall’ near David Beckham’s country home in Great Tew.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) has confirmed the driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving offences and failing to stop.

It is understood the incident happened close to Soho Farmhouse and Maplewood Barn (David and Victorian Beckham’s property) late on Saturday. Reports say a wall was damaged and the Land Rover, which was carrying male and female passengers, had to be recovered early on Sunday.

It is reported singer Will Young had appeared at the Soho Farmhouse venue and former Spicegirl Geri Halliwell (now Horner) signed copies of her new children’s book.

A lane close to the access to Soho Farmhouse and Maplewood Barn, close to the site of the collision

A spokesman for TVP was unable to comment on the collision. However he was able to confirm the arrest.

“I can confirm a 31-year-old man from West Oxfordshire was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink and failing to stop after a road accident. He has since been released under investigation,” he said.