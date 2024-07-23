Driver arrested after failed drugs wipe after speeding in Banbury

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 10:01 BST
A driver was arrested after failing a drugs wipe when stopped for speeding in Banbury.

The vehicle was stopped for travelling at excess speed by a local officer on Wildmere Road, Banbury on Monday.

The officer smelled a strong odour of Cannabis inside the vehicle. The driver subsequently failed a roadside drug wipe for cannabis and cocaine and was arrested.

Sentencing of motorists found guilty of driving while under the influence of drugs includes an obligatory disqualification for a minimum of 12 months.