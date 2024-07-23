Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A driver was arrested after failing a drugs wipe when stopped for speeding in Banbury.

The vehicle was stopped for travelling at excess speed by a local officer on Wildmere Road, Banbury on Monday.

The officer smelled a strong odour of Cannabis inside the vehicle. The driver subsequently failed a roadside drug wipe for cannabis and cocaine and was arrested.

