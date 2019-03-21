Drink-driving taxi driver jailed for causing serious injuries in overtake crash near Aynho

A drink-driving taxi driver has been jailed for causing serious injuries to himself and two others in a crash where he tried to overtake another car near Aynho.

Kabir Hafiz pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one count of driving while above the alcohol limit at Oxford Crown Court on January 28.

Kabir Hafiz's taxi after the crash near Aynho. Photo: Thames Valley Police

The 31-year-old, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton was sentenced to 28 months in prison and disqualified from driving for five years and two months at the same court last Thursday (March 14).

At around 11.30pm on May 4, 2018, Hafiz was driving his taxi, with a passenger inside, along the B4100 towards Aynho, when he tried to overtake a car in front.

As the car pulled onto the other side of the road, it collided with a car travelling in the opposite direction.

As a result of the collision, Hafiz, his passenger and the driver of the other car all suffered serious injuries that required hospital treatment.

A passenger in the other car suffered minor injuries that also required hospital treatment.

Hafiz was charged on October 29, 2018.

Investigating officer, PC Graham Holt, of the Joint Roads Policing Unit, said: “This was a serious incident that left four people needing hospital treatment.

“The passenger of Hafiz’s taxi and the driver of the other car have received injuries that will affect them for the rest of their lives.

“Hafiz’s actions were reckless and dangerous, and as a result he will have to live with the serious injuries he also sustained.

“I hope this sentence reflects the severity of the incident and serves as a warning to others of the consequences of driving dangerously and under the influence of alcohol.”