Dramatic scenes at Banbury Station as police swoop on man they believed to be Daniel Khalife

There were dramatic scenes at Banbury Station last Thursday as police swooped on a man they believed to be terrorist Daniel Khalife.
By Roseanne Edwards
Published 11th Sep 2023, 09:04 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 09:27 BST
Officers swooped on the man at Banbury station in Oxfordshire in a hunt for Khalife, who had fled Wandsworth prison.

It is understood the man was arrested then de-arrested when officers established he was not the terror suspect.

Train passenger Oliver, in his 20s, was left waiting outside the station while the incident took place. When the train then pulled into the station, he was able to snap a clear picture.

The scene after police officers arrested a passenger at Banbury Station, believing him to be the terrorist Daniel Khalife

Oliver said: “We went through Banbury on the way to Basingstoke. Just before we got there, they said on the tannoy that we couldn’t go to Banbury and they're delaying train as they think there’s an escaped terrorist at station.

“It was a 15-minute wait – when we pulled into the station he was right outside my window – it looked like him a lot.

“When we were waiting at Banbury I was a bit worried at first, I was thinking a lot of things – is he on the track, is he trying to get on the train, what's going to happen.

“It was a bit daunting at first but I'm glad they told us correct info because sometimes they withhold it.”

Daniel Khalife - who was eventually recaptured in London

Thames Valley Police said: "Officers dealt with a possible sighting of a wanted male at Banbury Train Station this afternoon.

"It was not the person we were looking for and the incident has been stood down. Thank you for your support at the time."

The Metropolitan police said in a statement reported by the Guardian: "We are aware of a man being stopped by police in the Banbury area earlier today.

"We have liaised with colleagues in Thames Valley and confirmed the man in question is not Daniel Khalife."

Khalife, 21, escaped from Wandsworth Prison beneath a delivery van.

He was arrested on a canal towpath in west London on Saturday after being pulled off a bike by a plain clothes police officer. He is due to appear before Westminster Magistrated Court today (Monday).