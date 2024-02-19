Dog owners warned to be cautious after pet was stolen from Chipping Norton home
and live on Freeview channel 276
The dog, which was taken by three people in a car on Friday, was thankfully returned to its owner over the weekend but does need medical care.
Police are still investigating the theft and are looking into the vehicle and its occupants, but advise dog walkers in the area to be cautious.
Advertisement
Advertisement
They said: “This may be an isolated incident, but as a note of caution, please take extra care with regards to the security of your dogs.
"This may include not leaving it outside unattended, keeping it on a lead in areas you are not familiar with, and potentially changing the times and routes you take with your dog walks."