Dog kills one sheep and injures 27 more near Woodford Halse
Northamptonshire Police wish to speak to anyone who saw or may have information about the attack.
It is believed to have taken place between 9pm on Thursday, February 20, and 1.30pm on Friday, February 21.
During the incident, a dog attacked a group of sheep in a field off the A361 in Charwelton, resulting in one sheep dying.
A police spokesperson said: “With sheep now out in the fields with their young lambs, dog owners across the county are asked to keep their pets on a lead and under control, farmers are legally allowed to shoot a dog to prevent livestock worrying.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, and quote the incident number 25000104722 to be passed on to the right department.