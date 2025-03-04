Dog kills one sheep and injures 27 more near Woodford Halse

Police have issued an appeal after a sheep was killed by a dog.

An appeal for information has been launched after a dog attack near Woodford Halse resulted in the death of one sheep and 27 being injured.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northamptonshire Police wish to speak to anyone who saw or may have information about the attack.

It is believed to have taken place between 9pm on Thursday, February 20, and 1.30pm on Friday, February 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the incident, a dog attacked a group of sheep in a field off the A361 in Charwelton, resulting in one sheep dying.

A police spokesperson said: “With sheep now out in the fields with their young lambs, dog owners across the county are asked to keep their pets on a lead and under control, farmers are legally allowed to shoot a dog to prevent livestock worrying.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, and quote the incident number 25000104722 to be passed on to the right department.