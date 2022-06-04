Do you know this man? Police ask for help identifying offenders from Brackley Vs Gateshead Town disorder

Police want to identify this man with regard to a violent disorder following a football match in Brackley

The appeal comes after Northants Police successfully identified two of two of three men they wanted to question, following release of security system images of an incident of violent disorder at a National League North football fixture in April.

They are asking for help to find the identity of the third man, pictured.

Between 5pm - 6pm on Saturday, April 2, a large scale fight involving up to 40 people took place outside St James’ Park in Churchill Way, shortly after the match between Brackley Town and Gateshead Town had finished.

Officers believe the man may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise someone to get in touch.

A police spokesman said: “Following the issue of the three images on Tuesday, May 31, two of the men have now been identified. However, officers are still appealing for help to identify the man in the above image.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.