'Disgusting' burglars steal £30,000 worth of products from Banbury phone shop

The co-owner of a Banbury phone shop has been left distraught after thieves stole more than 200 phones and tablets worth around £30,000.

CCTV footage shows two burglars emptying the counters full of iPhones, Samsungs and iPads at Jojo's Mobiles & Computers having broken in through the back door on Friday night (January 25).

Jojo's Mobiles & Computers on George Street, Banbury. Photo: Google

Muhammad Ahmed, from the shop, told the Banbury Guardian: "It's totally disgusting and shocking as well."

The management came in on Saturday morning to find the debris, with the thieves taking as much as they could, even leaving some of the older iPads.

"They didn't even leave a single phone, and these are the most expensive stock," Mr Ahmed said.

"The problem is that his handsets are unlocked phone so they are almost cash.

"But this is three years of earnings gone, three years of investment and the problem is I can't straight away invest again, I've had to turn away two customers already."

Jojo's was targeted by thieves a couple of years ago but they only took around half of what was taken this time.

"It makes you want to stop and move away, it's so horrible. We've had some regular customers come in and said they were sorry but life goes on," Mr Ahmed said.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.