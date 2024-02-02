News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING

‘Devious and manipulative’ – Former police officer from Banbury convicted of selling class A and C drugs

A former police officer from Banbury has been convicted of selling class A and C drugs.
By Jack Ingham
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 09:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Former West Midlands Police officer Ben Simmons has been given a suspended sentence (one year and two months suspended for two years) at Oxford Crown Court on Tuesday (January 30).

During the trial, the 37-year-old pleaded guilty to one count each of selling class A mephamphetamine and the class C drug GHB.

Following a police investigation, the Banbury man was found to be selling the drugs between July 2022 and August last year.

Most Popular
A former polcie officer from Banbury has been sentenced for selling drugs.A former polcie officer from Banbury has been sentenced for selling drugs.
A former polcie officer from Banbury has been sentenced for selling drugs.

Thames Valley Police arrested him on August 31 while also seizing drug paraphernalia belonging to him from a property.

Detective Constable Cory Vigilante, said: “Ben Simmons has been convicted of supplying class A and C drugs.

“He is a former police officer of West Midlands Police and has shown a complete disregard for the law and the police throughout the investigation.

“He is a devious and manipulative individual that is finally paying for his crimes."

“I hope that his time spent on remand in prison has allowed him to learn from his actions and will seek support that he requires going forward.”