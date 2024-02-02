‘Devious and manipulative’ – Former police officer from Banbury convicted of selling class A and C drugs
Former West Midlands Police officer Ben Simmons has been given a suspended sentence (one year and two months suspended for two years) at Oxford Crown Court on Tuesday (January 30).
During the trial, the 37-year-old pleaded guilty to one count each of selling class A mephamphetamine and the class C drug GHB.
Following a police investigation, the Banbury man was found to be selling the drugs between July 2022 and August last year.
Thames Valley Police arrested him on August 31 while also seizing drug paraphernalia belonging to him from a property.
Detective Constable Cory Vigilante, said: “Ben Simmons has been convicted of supplying class A and C drugs.
“He is a former police officer of West Midlands Police and has shown a complete disregard for the law and the police throughout the investigation.
“He is a devious and manipulative individual that is finally paying for his crimes."