A Banbury man was arrested after an assault in the centre of town last week.

Thames Valley Police received a report of an assault, which took place on George Street, Banbury at a time between 3:40pm and 6.15pm on Wednesday, May 1.

Officers attended the scene where the victim, a man in his forties, had been assaulted.

A police cordon was then put in place.

A 39-year-old man from Banbury has been arrested in connection with this incident and has been released under investigation.