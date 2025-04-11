Daughter spared jail over the death of her terminally-ill father in Banbury
Lisa Davenport was the primary carer for her 88-year-old father, Barrie Davenport, and said she her actions were ‘an act of mercy’.
The 55-year-old, of Washle Drive, Middleton Cheney, was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court today (April 11) to two years in prison, suspended for two years.
On Monday October 17, 2022, Barrie Davenport died at an assisted living complex in School Lane, Banbury.
A murder investigation was launched by the Major Crime Unit at Thames Valley Police and on October 18, 2022, Davenport was arrested.
Davenport was charged with one count of murder on September 8, 2023, and pleaded guilty at Oxford Crown Court on November 21 last year to one count of manslaughter.
Lisa Davenport said her actions were ‘an act of mercy’. The prosecution accepted the alternative plea of manslaughter by diminished responsibility and the judge suspended her jail sentence.
The court heard that Lisa Davenport ‘loved and worshipped her father’ and that the family ‘love her and support her and are here in court to support her’.
Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Alice Broad, of the Major Crime Unit, said it was complex investigation.
She added: “Firstly, our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Barrie Davenport.
“This sentencing has brought a complex and difficult investigation to a conclusion and demonstrates the dedication of our officers and staff working to fully investigate the events leading up to and on that day.”