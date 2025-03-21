Dangerous sex offender from Banbury jailed for sexually abusing a child

Colin Lomas has been sentenced to three years and nine months in prison for sexual assault of a child under 13. (Photo: Thames Valley Police)

A man from Banbury that police describe as a 'dangerous offender' has been sent to prison for sexually abusing a child.

Colin Lomas, of High Furlong, was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison at Oxford Crown Court on Friday (March 13).

The 59-year-old was also been placed on a sexual harm prevention order for life.

The sentencing comes after the Banbury man pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a child under 13, in Oxfordshire in the past five years.

Detective Constable Samantha Hunter of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “I am pleased that Lomas has been sentenced to jail and will be the subject of a prevention order for life.

“He is clearly a dangerous offender who is a danger to children.

“I would like to pay tribute to the victim in coming forward and I hope that the conviction allows her and her family to move on with their lives.

“We hope that this case shows that we are committed to investigating sexual offences and would encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim of a sexual offence to please come forward.”

Colin Lomas was arrested on July 26, 2023, and charged on January 25, 2024.

For information on how to report rape and sexual assault crimes visit the Thames Valley Police’s dedicated page here: https://tinyurl.com/yveer3x5

The page also contains links to several charities and organisations that have been set up to assist victims of sexual violence or abuse.

For general police enquiries, visit: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/