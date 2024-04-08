Dangerous rider has electric scooter seized after nearly knocking people over in Banbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police from the Banbury neighbourhood team, assisted by an Incident Crime and Response unit, seized the scooter after the rider ignored a warning.

The Section 59 warning is given when vehicles are being used in a manner which is causing alarm, distress or annoyance to members of the public and can last for up to 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the police said: “The male was reported by the public for riding dangerously, nearly knocking people over and when approached, refused to stop for police when requested to do so.”

An electric scooter rider has had his vehicle confiscated after reports of dangerous riding.

Personal e-scooters are treated the same as motor vehicles and subject to the same legal requirements, including MOT, licensing tax and insurance and are illegal to ride on roads, pavements and cycleways.