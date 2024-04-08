Dangerous rider has electric scooter seized after nearly knocking people over in Banbury
Police from the Banbury neighbourhood team, assisted by an Incident Crime and Response unit, seized the scooter after the rider ignored a warning.
The Section 59 warning is given when vehicles are being used in a manner which is causing alarm, distress or annoyance to members of the public and can last for up to 12 months.
A spokesperson for the police said: “The male was reported by the public for riding dangerously, nearly knocking people over and when approached, refused to stop for police when requested to do so.”
Personal e-scooters are treated the same as motor vehicles and subject to the same legal requirements, including MOT, licensing tax and insurance and are illegal to ride on roads, pavements and cycleways.
For more information about electric scooters visit the police’s advice page here.