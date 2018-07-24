‘Dangerous’ man jailed over 25 years of child sexual assaults

A ‘dangerous’ man was jailed for 11 and a half years for numerous sexual assaults against four children over 25 years in Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Robert Robinson was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on Friday (July 20), having been found guilty by unanimous jury of 17 counts of child sexual offences at the same court on June 20.

The 56-year-old, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of six counts of indecent assault of a girl under 14, six counts of indecency with a child, and five counts of indecent assault on a boy.

The offences happened in Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire between 1975 and 2000. There were four victims, all of them were under the age of 11.

Robinson was convicted following a ten day trial, he was arrested on July 12, 2016, and charged on July 11, 2017.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Berry, of the protecting vulnerable people investigation unit, said: “Robinson is a dangerous offender who committed sexual offences against children spanning over a number of decades, and his offending started when he was a teenager.

“Robinson never admitted to his horrific offences, his defence being that the complaints made against him were made up.

“Robinson never offered any evidence to support this.

“I am pleased that Robinson is now behind bars and I would like to thank the victims for their courage and strength in standing up to their abuser.

“This case illustrates that time is not a barrier when it comes to obtaining justice for victims of sexual abuse.

“I would encourage anyone who has been a victim to please call Thames Valley Police on 101 or you can report online at our website, or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”