Crimewatch Roadshow Live coming to Silverstone to highlight unsolved Northamptonshire crimes

An attempted kidnap and a distraction burglary are among the crimes to be highlighted at BBC Crimewatch Roadshow Live at Silverstone Circuit on Monday.

The programme will be live on BBC One from 11-11.45am, appealing for witnesses to unsolved crimes as well as showcasing some of the proactive police work that goes on across Northamptonshire.

Presenters Rav Wilding and Michelle Ackerley will be appealing for information, speaking to PCs Louise O’Sullivan and Tyrone Powell about their recent walk from Land's End to John O'Groats and showcasing some of Northamptonshire Police’s proactive operations.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Rymarz said: “The BBC Crimewatch Roadshow is a fantastic opportunity for us to publicise some of our unsolved crimes in order to appeal for witness and information.

“It will also showcase some of the fantastic work our officers are involved in on a day-to-day basis in order to protect people in Northamptonshire from harm.

“Anyone who knows anything about any of the incidents featured on the show can call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

"Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Monday's show can also be watched live and on catch-up via BBC iPlayer at www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer.