Crackdown on burglaries sees big drop in Northamptonshire crime

Northamptonshire Police say creating a ‘hostile’ place for burglars has helped them reduce incidents by an 85 per cent as part of Operation Crooked.

In the week before the team was created in mid-March, there were 130 burglaries across Northamptonshire. This went down to 19 last week.

The team has also had three of its ten wanted men hand themselves in, has handed back a number of stolen items to their rightful owners and in one 24-hour period, there were no burglaries recorded across the whole county– something which hasn’t happened in five years.

Detective Inspector Wayne Preece said: “Putting burglars behind bars is the main aim of this team and by doing that we are hopefully making the people of Northamptonshire feel safer.

“A home is the one place where we are all meant to feel safe and when this feeling of security is ruined, people feel violated. Indeed, some people never recover from being a victim of burglary.

“I hope these figures show that we are absolutely determined to ensure Northamptonshire is a hostile place for burglars and I know my team will continue to be relentless in the investigation of crimes and the bringing of offenders to justice. I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank our special constabulary which has worked 182 hours in relation to Op Crooked with two vehicles seized, one arrest, two stop searches, 15 emergency responses and a quantity of intelligence recorded.

“In addition to this, we have specialist crime prevention officers working with neighbourhood police officers to deliver the best possible crime prevention advice to the community.”

Operation Crooked is Northamptonshire Police’s campaign to reduce burglary – a top priority for the force.

As part of the operation, every burglary victim in Northamptonshire is guaranteed a visit from the police, and the team, which sits within CID, is working to review and drive-up the quality of investigations, manage and progress forensic hits, hunt down wanted people, organise police patrols in areas of concern and gather intelligence to prevent burglaries before they happen.