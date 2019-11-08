Temidayo Olamide Temitope Fumuyima, 37, of Sir Henry Jake Close, Banbury was fined 440 for travelling on a Chiltern Railways train between Banbury and Marylebone without a ticket on June 3.

Fumuyima was ordered to pay compensation of 40, a victim surcharge of 44 and costs of 100.

He was fined a further 440 for travelling on the same Chiltern Railways route without having paid the fare on June 10. He was also ordered to pay compensation of 40 for this offence.

Court report

Nathan Wilkins, 29, of Chetwode, Banbury pleaded guilty to driving with an excess of Benzoylecgonine (cocaine) in his blood in a Volkswagon Golf in Daventry Road, Banbury on June 3.

He was disqualified for 36 months and fined 150 with a victim surcharge of 30 and 85 court costs.

Michael James Allcroft, 19, of West Street, Banbury was fined 110 for possession of cannabis on September 8.

He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of 32 and court costs of 85. The cannabis was forfeited to be destroyed.

Viviana De-Giosa, 38, of Swerford pleaded guilty to driving in a Peugeot car in excess of the 40mph speed limit at Kiddington.

She was fined 123, ordered to pay a 30 victim surcharge and 85 court costs and her licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

Declan Jordan Beith, 20, of Old Grimsbury Road, Banbury was fined 150 for possession of cannabis in Banbury on October 5.

He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of 32 and magistrates ordered the drug to be forfeited and destroyed.

Andrew David Marshall, 34, of Tadmarton Road, Bloxham pleaded guilty to the theft of perfumes to the value of 255.50 from Debenhams, Castle Quay, Banbury on October 7.

He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay 21 victim surcharge and 85 court costs.

Peter Martin Reeve, 25, of Calthorpe Street, Banbury pleaded guilty to driving with excess cocaine in his blood in a Ford Fiesta in Bloxham High Street on April 26.

He was fined 120 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of 30 and court costs of 85. Reeve was disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Kristian Paul Maroney, 23, of Portway, Banbury, pleaded guilty to the theft of two bottles of alcohol worth 48 from Tesco in Cowley Road, Oxford on September 13.

He was ordered to pay 48 compensation and 80 costs.

Abdul Ghafoor, 58, of Grimsbury Square, Banbury pleaded guilty to recklessly making a false information statement under Section 57 of the Local Government Act on April 24.