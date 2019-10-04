Court report

These people from Banburyshire have appeared in Oxford Magistrates Court;

• Jason Clark, 28, of Glyndebourne Gardens, Banbury, pleaded guilty to drink driving on August 30. Clark, driving on Warwick Road, had 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He was fined £460, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £46, costs of £85 and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

• Darren Needham, 39, of Sussex Drive, Banbury, pleaded guilty to drink driving on August 31.

Needham, driving on Dukes Meadow Drive, had 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He was fined £438, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £43, costs of £85 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

• Ricky Lee Cordell, 39, of McKeevor Place, Banbury, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with notification requirements of the sex offenders register on August 25.

Cordell was fined £450, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £45 and costs of £85.

• Thomas Bowen, 35, of Stewarts Court, Sibford Ferris, pleaded guilty to speeding in Tadmarton on November 1, last year. Bowen exceeded the 30mph limit. He was fined £100, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, costs of £40 and had his licence endorsed with three penalty points.

• Christopher Paul Green, 37, of Samuelson Court, Banbury pleaded guilty to theft from a shop. On September 18 Green stole an e-cigarette and fluid from B & M Bargains in Bicester to the value of £20.98.

He was ordered to pay compensation of £20.98.

• Daniel Aaron Last, 40, of Stares Court, Chipping Norton, pleaded guilty to speeding in Cornwall on January 10.

He exceeded the 60 mph limit. Last was fined £140, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, costs of £85 and had his driving licence endorsed with five penalty points.

• Heidi Louise Mullen, 34, of Flux Drive, Deddington, pleaded guilty to six counts of theft from a shop. On September 19 Mullen stole items to the value of £61.50 from Wilkinsons in Bicester.

On May 30 she stole makeup to the value of £160 from Superdrug on the Gateway Retail Park, Banbury.

On July 6 Mullen stole meat to the value of £20 from McColls on South Bar Street, Banbury.

On July 11 Mullen stole dog treats to the value of £70 from Pets at Home on Lockheed Close, Banbury.

On July 20 Mullen stole makeup to the value of £120 from Superdrug on the Gateway Retail Park, and on September 16 Mullen stole chocolate to the value of £50 from McColls on Orchard Way. She was ordered to pay total compensation of £420 and ordered to undergo drug rehabilitation treatment.

• Florin Haralambie, 47, of West Street, Banbury, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Banbury on September 4. Haralambie had 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. He was fined £280, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32, costs of £85 and was disqualified from driving for 19 months. He also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence.

• Neil James Manly, 28, of Woodfield, Banbury, pleaded guilty to driving without third party insurance in Banbury on November 6 last year. He was fined £120, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, costs of £50 and was disqualified from driving for six months.