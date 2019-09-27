Court report

These people from Banburyshire had their cases heard before Oxford Magistrates Court

• Jonathon Stear, 36, of Gillett Road, Banbury, pleaded guilty to theft in Banbury on January 27. Stear stole a bicycle to the value of £175. He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, pay compensation of £200, pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

• Kathleen Elizabeth Rowell, 48, of Westminster Way, Banbury, pleaded guilty to speeding in Oxford on February 16.

Rowell was recorded travelling 35mph in a 30mph zone. She was fined £100, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, costs of £85 and disqualified from driving for six months.

• Kyle Jordan Russell Byrne, 21, of Abbey Road, Banbury, pleaded guilty to criminal damage in Banbury on June 27. Byrne caused damage to an Audi on North Bar Place to the value of £1,376.

He was ordered to attend a rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay compensation on £1,376.

He also pleaded guilty to a further count of criminal damage on the same day and location, damaging a Mercedes to the value of £2,300.

He was ordered to pay compensation of £1,000, a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

• Katherine O’Neill, 38, of Pope Walk, Banbury, pleaded guilty to assault on August 21. She was fined £200, ordered to pay compensation of £50, a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £85.

• Graham Taylor, 57, of Ruscote Arcade, Banbury, pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order in Banbury between May 20 and June 21. He was committed to prison for one week and fined £115.

He also pleaded guilty to committing an offence during the period of a suspended sentence.

He was sentenced to four weeks in prison.

• Luke Andrew Stark, 21, of Delapre Drive, Banbury pleaded guilty to speeding on the M40 on March 20. He was recorded driving at 97mph in a 70mph zone. Stark was fined £200, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, costs of £85 and had his licence endorsed with four penalty points.

• Joanna Ossowska-Pochron, 42, of Somerton Road, North Aston, pleaded guilty to drink driving in Adderbury on June 28. She was found to have 137 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Ossowska-Pochron was committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £122, costs of £85 and disqualified for driving for 30 months.