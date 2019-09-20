Court report

Who from Banburyshire appeared in front of Oxfordshire Magistrates Court?

• Shaun Jason Armitage, 31, of Pinhill Road, Banbury pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug, cocaine, in Banbury on August 4. Armitage was fined £150, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £85. He also pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct on the same date.

• Thomas Reeves, 25, of Abbey Road, Banbury, pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty on July 30 in Banbury. He was fined £150, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £85. Reeves also pleaded guilty to committing an offence while the subject of a conditional discharge. He was fined £150.

• Damien Michael John Tustian, 36, of Causeway, Banbury, was found guilty of assault. On April 22 Tustian beat the victim in Bretch Hill. He was fined £140 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30.

• Bailey Eliot Bacon, 21, of Edinburgh Close, Banbury, was found guilty of using a motor vehicle without third party insurance. On August 2 Bacon was driving an uninsured vehicle on Woodgreen Avenue. He was fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66, costs of £85 and had his licence endorsed with six penalty points.

• Constantin Busa, 30, of West Street, Banbury, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle without a licence. On March 1 Busa drove a vehicle on Middleton Road, Banbury without a licence to do so. He was fined £100, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, costs of £85 and had his driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

• Joshua Joseph Curtis, 21, of Ribston Close, Banbury, pleaded guilty to harassment. Between March 21 and 25, Curtis sent his victim numerous messages via Facebook stating the victim was a paedophile. Curtis was jailed for 12 weeks, ordered to have no contact with the victim and pay compensation of £100.

• Keith England, 55, of Middleton Road, Banbury, pleaded guilty to assault by beating in Middleton Road, Banbury on May 1. England was ordered to undertake 100 hours of unpaid work, pay compensation of £75, a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £250. He was also found guilty of the assault by beating of a second victim in Mckeevor Place on May 1. England was ordered to undertake 100 hours of unpaid work, pay compensation of £75 and ordered not to contact the two victims.

• Jolanta Rutkowska, 43, of Woodgreen Avenue, Banbury was found guilty of failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis at Banbury Police Station on December 4 last year. She was fined £300, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £29.97, costs of £960 and disqualified from driving for 18 months. Rutkowska also plead guilty to driving without a licence, third party insurance or a seat-belt.

• Barry Edward Eddy, 52, of Usher Drive, Banbury, was found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver. On June 14 in Banbury Eddy failed to provide identification of the driver of an Audi . He was fined £660, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66, costs of £85 and had his licence endorsed with six penalty points.

• William Wade Handley, 66, of Osney Close, Hook Norton, pleaded guilty to speeding. On April 29, Handley, driving a BMW was recorded travelling 35mph in a 30mph zone on Banbury Road. He was fined £76, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30, costs of £85 and had his licence endorsed with three penalty points.

• Mark Corner, 42, of Arbury Banks, Chipping Warden, pleaded guilty to driving without third party insurance. Corner was driving a Vauxhall Astra in Morrisons’ car park on August 19. He was fined £150, pay a victim surcharge of £32, costs of £85 and had his licence endorsed with six penalty points. Corner also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody having been released on bail. He was fined £75.

• Anthony Patching, 49, of Foxtail Crescent, Banbury failed to comply with a community order to undertake unpaid work. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay costs of £60.