A video image of one of the men who broke into the house in Sinclair Avenue

A couple has been subjected to a terrifying break-in at their Banbury home in the early hours of this morning. An elderly man has been hospitalised.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have appealed for witnesses and help in their bid to find those responsible.

Two youths broke into the house on Sinclair Avenue, reportedly at about 3am, purporting to be police officers. A video film put up on social media today by a relative showed the elderly male householder trying to get the two hooded youths out of the front door. He had blood on his head and looked dazed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple’s grandson, Harry Reading, posted on social media with Roksana Handzlik.

The smashed door of the house broken into by two men in the early hours of this morning (Sunday)

Mr Reading said: "This resulted in my grandfather being taken to hospital. They are now scared to stay in their own home which they have owned and loved for decades. It’s heartbreaking.”

He said since the story appeared on Banburyshire Info, he had received similar accounts of break ins at other properties.

Police are examining the house in Sinclair Avenue, Banbury - today. It is understood scenes of crime officers are taking fingerprints. Detectives are also going through reports made by members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Thames Valley Police Spokesman said: “This burglary was reported to the force at just before 7am this morning (Sunday).

“We are in the early stages of our investigation, including obtaining and reviewing CCTV.

“We would appeal to anyone with information about the burglary who hasn’t already contacted the force to visit our website or call 101, quoting investigation reference number 43240505615.”

Social media followers also reported that three young people had been throwing bins at cars in the same road the previous afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police spokesman said: “The incident of criminal damage happened in the same road but at a different property at about 9.30pm yesterday.

“We would appeal to anyone with information about the criminal damage who hasn’t already contacted the force to visit our website or call 101, quoting investigation reference number 43240505176.