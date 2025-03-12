Counter terrorism police charge man with making threats to kill two people in Bicester
Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing have charged a man with making threats to kill two people in Bicester.
Nicholas Brock, 57, of no fixed abode, was charged with two counts of making threats to kill by postal requisition on Monday (March 10).
The charges are in connection with an investigation in to reports that threats were made against a man on May 20 last year and against a woman, on October 9 last year, both in Bicester.
He will now appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, March 18.