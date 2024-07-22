Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Banbury town centre house could become a children’s residential home if the local authority grants planning consent.

Cherwell District Council has received a request to convert the house at 29, Crouch Street, into a children's home.

The application for change of use has been made by Adrian White of Blossom Heights Social Care, Banbury.

The property would have four bedrooms, a basement computer room/office, a ground floor staff room/kitchen with study and a lounge/diner. On the first floor there would be two bedrooms with a kitchen and bathroom and on the second floor two further bedrooms and a bathroom.

A social care agency has asked for consent to turn this Crouch Street house into a residential children's home

The property lies inside the Banbury conservation area and a public right of way runs adjacent to the building.

The house is with in the Banbury Cross and Neithrop ward and comments on the proposal should be lodged with Cherwell by August 8. A decision is expected to be made by September 4.